Kings' Austin Wagner: Sent back to AHL
Wagner was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Wednesday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The AHL's Reign will play Friday against the Gulls in San Diego, but there's a chance that Wagner will return to the NHL in time for Saturday's road game against the Sharks. A speedy rookie, Wagner has posted three goals and seven points over 23 games at the top level. He's only averaging 8:42 of ice time for the weakest overall offense in the league, but the offensive potential is evident.
