Wagner was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Wednesday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The AHL's Reign will play Friday against the Gulls in San Diego, but there's a chance that Wagner will return to the NHL in time for Saturday's road game against the Sharks. A speedy rookie, Wagner has posted three goals and seven points over 23 games at the top level. He's only averaging 8:42 of ice time for the weakest overall offense in the league, but the offensive potential is evident.