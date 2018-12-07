Wagner was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Friday.

Wagner notched two helpers in his previous four games, but it's likely a matter of his contract situation, rather than play on the ice, that is causing him to be sent down. Unlike recent waiver wire pickups Brendan Leipsic and Nikita Scherbak (personal), the 21-year-old Wagner can be moved down without having to be placed on waivers.

