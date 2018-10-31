Kings' Austin Wagner: Sent to AHL
The Kings assigned Wagner to AHL Ontario on Wednesday.
Wagner's demotion indicates Jonny Brodzinski (shoulder) is likely on the verge of returning to game action. The 21-year-old winger, who's gone scoreless in seven appearances with the big club this season, will continue to be on the short list of potential call-ups for the Kings throughout the 2018-19 campaign.
