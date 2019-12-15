Kings' Austin Wagner: Snaps lengthy goal drought
Wagner scored a goal on four shots and had two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Penguins.
Wagner opened the scoring 13 minutes into the game, in putting an end to his 22-game goal drought in the process. The goal was his third of the season and his first since Oct. 22. Wagner chipped in 12 goals in 62 games as a rookie last season but might be hard-pressed to match that total as a sophomore.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.