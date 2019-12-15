Wagner scored a goal on four shots and had two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Wagner opened the scoring 13 minutes into the game, in putting an end to his 22-game goal drought in the process. The goal was his third of the season and his first since Oct. 22. Wagner chipped in 12 goals in 62 games as a rookie last season but might be hard-pressed to match that total as a sophomore.