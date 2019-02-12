Kings' Austin Wagner: Sparks offense in loss
Wagner scored two goals in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Capitals.
Despite playing just 7:25 on the Kings' fourth line, the rookie came through with the second multi-goal performance of his brief NHL career. Wagner has seven goals and 12 points through 40 games, and while the 21-year-old has a potentially bright future, his current role gives him little fantasy appeal.
