Kings' Austin Wagner: Still sidelined
Wagner (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Blues, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.
Wagner's absence will continue to test the Kings' depth up front, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched 16 points while averaging 8:40 of ice time per contest in 49 appearances this campaign. Another update on the 21-year-old winger's status should surface once he's given the green light to return to game action.
