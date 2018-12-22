Wagner isn't expected to return to Saturday's game versus the Sharks due to an upper-body injury, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

In the second period, Wagner dumped off a pass and was immediately hit hard by Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson. The hit was high and WAgner was clearly laboring on the way to the bench. It appears unlikely that he's ready to play Sunday versus the Golden Knights.

