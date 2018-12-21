Kings' Austin Wagner: Summoned from AHL
Wagner was recalled from AHL Ontario on Wednesday.
Wagner was shuffled back to the minors Wednesday, but he has rejoined the Kings following the roster freeze. He should join the action Saturday against the Sharks and is coming off an offensive spurt in the last two games, during which he racked up three points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...