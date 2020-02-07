Kings' Ben Hutton: Busy night against Islanders
Hutton finished Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders with a goal, an assist and two hits.
Thursday's loss saw Hutton score just his third goal of the campaign. His two points in this game give him 10 in 54 games in 2019-20, which means Hutton as a fantasy option should be avoided at all costs.
