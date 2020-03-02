Kings' Ben Hutton: Distributes pair of helpers
Hutton notched two assists, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Hutton drew the secondary helper on Anze Kopitar's opening tally and an insurance goal by Trevor Lewis midway through the second period. The 26-year-old Hutton is up to 13 points, 101 shots, 71 blocks and 50 hits through 61 contests. His general lack of offense will likely keep fantasy owners disinterested.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.