Hutton notched two assists, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Hutton drew the secondary helper on Anze Kopitar's opening tally and an insurance goal by Trevor Lewis midway through the second period. The 26-year-old Hutton is up to 13 points, 101 shots, 71 blocks and 50 hits through 61 contests. His general lack of offense will likely keep fantasy owners disinterested.