Kings' Ben Hutton: Finds twine in win
Hutton scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Hutton hadn't scored in the last 34 games and had only a single assist in his previous 20 outings. He's not much of a difference-maker on the scoresheet with seven points and 76 shots on goal through 46 games. The defenseman has added 63 blocked shots and 34 hits this season, but fantasy owners can keep him off their rosters with virtually no concern of an impending surge.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.