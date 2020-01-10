Hutton scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Hutton hadn't scored in the last 34 games and had only a single assist in his previous 20 outings. He's not much of a difference-maker on the scoresheet with seven points and 76 shots on goal through 46 games. The defenseman has added 63 blocked shots and 34 hits this season, but fantasy owners can keep him off their rosters with virtually no concern of an impending surge.