Hutton collected an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Hutton has five helpers in his last five games, including one in each of his last three outings. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to 16 points, 114 shots, 76 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 65 contests this season.

