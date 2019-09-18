Hutton signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Kings on Tuesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Hutton was selected by Vancouver in the fifth round of the 2012 draft and spent the last four seasons with the Canucks, totaling 11 goals and 70 points while posting 111 PIM and a minus-75 rating in 276 games. The 26-year-old will be a solid bottom-four option for LA in 2019-20, but he's never notched more than 25 points in a single season and will likely post an ugly plus-minus rating on a rebuilding Kings squad, so he won't be a desirable fantasy option.