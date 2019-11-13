Kings' Ben Hutton: Mixed results Tuesday
Hutton picked up an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild.
Hutton's third helper of the year was only half the story for the defenseman. Just 4:44 after he recorded his assist, he deflected a Mathew Dumba shot behind Jonathan Quick, putting the Wild on the board. The nervy moment didn't ultimately impact the result, so Hutton can rest easy. He has four points, 23 blocked shots and 36 shots on goal in 18 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.