Hutton picked up an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Hutton's third helper of the year was only half the story for the defenseman. Just 4:44 after he recorded his assist, he deflected a Mathew Dumba shot behind Jonathan Quick, putting the Wild on the board. The nervy moment didn't ultimately impact the result, so Hutton can rest easy. He has four points, 23 blocked shots and 36 shots on goal in 18 appearances.