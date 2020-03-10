Hutton contributed an assist, four shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Hutton had a hand in a third-period goal by Alex Iafallo. The 26-year-old defenseman now has 15 points, 111 shots, 75 blocks and a plus-5 rating through 64 games this year. He's the more defensive half of a pairing with Drew Doughty -- Hutton's fantasy value is limited to deeper formats.