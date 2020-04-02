Hutton was closing in on last season's stats in his first year in Los Angeles at the time of the hiatus, sitting a goal short of tying his career high.

His 16 points in 65 games was behind the pace he set in Vancouver in 2018-19, but he plays for a lesser team in Los Angeles and has improved his plus-minus as well as reducing his penalty minutes. He's likely to be a solid part of Los Angeles' defense moving forward, assuming the Kings bring him back after his contract expires at the end of the season.