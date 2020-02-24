Kings' Ben Hutton: Out sick Sunday
Hutton (illness) will not suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Oilers, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Hutton has four goals and 11 points this season while spending most of his time on the second pair. The 26-year-old will likely be good to go for Wednesday's contest against Pittsburgh but Joakim Ryan will fill in while he's out.
