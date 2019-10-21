Kings' Ben Hutton: Pointless in past five
Hutton's most recent point came on Oct. 9 against his old team Vancouver, but since then, he's been off the score sheet in his past five games.
Hutton actually got off to a nice start with two points and a plus-3 rating in his first four games, but things have cooled off since then. He's now back to the same kind of form he showed in Vancouver, which is to say he's a decent defensive option for his team but won't do much for fantasy rosters.
