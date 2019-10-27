Hutton scored a goal on two shots and blocked a pair of shots in a 5-1 loss to the Wild on Saturday.

Hutton beat Minnesota goalie Alex Stalock with a heavy wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle early in the second period for his first goal of the year. In fact, it was the first goal since Jan. 13, 2019 for the defense-first defenseman, who is in his first year as a King after spending his first four years in Vancouver. He's capable of chipping in some offense periodically, but is best left on the waiver wire.