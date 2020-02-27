Play

Hutton (illness) put a shot on goal, dished a hit and went plus-1 in 18:40 during Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Hutton skated on the second pairing in Wednesday's contest. The 26-year-old will likely serve in a similar role down the stretch, but with just 11 points and 98 shots through 59 games, he's not likely to make much of an impact in fantasy.

