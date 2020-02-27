Kings' Ben Hutton: Quiet return
Hutton (illness) put a shot on goal, dished a hit and went plus-1 in 18:40 during Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.
Hutton skated on the second pairing in Wednesday's contest. The 26-year-old will likely serve in a similar role down the stretch, but with just 11 points and 98 shots through 59 games, he's not likely to make much of an impact in fantasy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.