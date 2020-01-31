Hutton provided an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Hutton had the primary helper on Alex Iafallo's opening tally at 8:37 of the first period. The blueliner has posted a modest eight points, 85 shots on goal and 67 blocked shots in 51 games this season. Hutton's not likely to contribute much offense, so he need not be on most fantasy rosters.