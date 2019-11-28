Hutton recorded an assist, three blocked shots, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Hutton had the secondary assist on a first-period tally by Dustin Brown. Hutton has just five points, 47 shots on goal and 33 blocks through 25 games. At that pace, he'd fall short of the 20 points he had in 69 contests with the Canucks last season. Hutton is a defense-first blueliner, which will keep him on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.