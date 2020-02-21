Kings' Ben Hutton: Tallies game-winner
Hutton scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.
Hutton's go-ahead tally at 12:45 of the third period ended up being the game-winning goal. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to 11 points, 96 shots, 69 blocked shots and 46 hits through 57 contests this year. He plays a minor role on a poor team -- Hutton isn't going to generate much, if any, fantasy interest.
