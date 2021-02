Lizotte (not injury related) has been activated from the non-roster list ahead of Thursday's game against Arizona, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Lizotte has missed the Kings' last six games due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, but he's expected to skate on LA's third line during Thursday's clash with the Coyotes. He's potted two goals while posting a minus-3 rating through eight games this campaign.