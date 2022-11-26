Lizotte notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Lizotte has maintained modest offense from a bottom-six role, racking up a goal and two assists in his last six outings. He's also taken a plus-3 rating in that span. The 24-year-old center is up to seven points (five goals, two helpers), 34 shots on net, 28 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 23 contests overall. With minimal power-play time, there are likely more productive options than Lizotte on most fantasy waiver wires.