Lizotte notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Lizotte had the secondary assist on Jeff Carter's game-tying goal in the third period. The 23-year-old Lizotte has helpers in consecutive games after snapping an 11-game point drought in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes. The Minnesota native is up to six points, 35 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 32 contests.