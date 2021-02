Lizotte has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list and is participating in Saturday's practice, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Lizzotte will still need to be added to the Kings' active roster before returning to game action, but it wouldn't be surprising to see that happen prior to Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota. The 23-year-old forward has picked up two goals through eight games this campaign.