Kings' Blake Lizotte: Capitalizes on goaltending error
Lizotte scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.
Lizotte rushed off the bench and stole the puck from Ilya Samsonov, depositing it behind the goalie for the Kings' only tally. Lizotte now has three goals and 10 points through 29 appearances this season. He's added 38 shots on goal and 15 hits.
