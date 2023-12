Lizotte scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kraken.

Lizotte got the puck on a turnover in the Kraken's zone and had plenty of net to hit. The 26-year-old snapped a goal drought dating back to Nov. 18 versus the Blues, which was a game in which he got hurt and missed the next six contests. Through 23 outings this season, Lizotte has five goals, four helpers, 30 shots on net and a plus-8 rating. He's earned three of his nine points while on the penalty kill.