Lizotte has been limited to a goal and an assist over his last 14 contests.

Lizotte has 10 goals and a career-high 30 points in 71 contests this season, but his offensive production has dried up. The 25-year-old has been somewhat inconsistent in 2022-23 with his latest hot streak extending from Jan. 22-Feb. 18. Over that nine-game stretch, he contributed two goals and nine points. With the campaign winding down, it remains to be seen if Lizotte can manage one more strong run before its over.