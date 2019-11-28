Lizotte notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Lizotte's helper came in the third period, as he cycled the puck back to the point for a long-range snipe from defenseman Matt Roy. Lizotte has assists in consecutive games, and nine points in 25 appearances overall. The 21-year-old has added 33 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating.