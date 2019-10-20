Play

Lizotte had an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

That's two helpers and a plus-4 rating in eight games for Lizotte this season. He's centering a line with Tyler Toffoli and Jeff Carter on the wings, both of whom scored in Saturday's contest. Until Lizotte contributes more regularly, he's safe to leave off rosters in fantasy.

More News
Our Latest Stories