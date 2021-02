Lizotte (not injury related) is an option for the lineup against Arizona on Thursday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

In order to suit up, Lizotte will need to be activated off non-roster injured reserve. Prior to his absence, the Minnesota native was stuck in a four-game pointless streak during which he managed just four shots while averaging 12:40 of ice time. If Lizotte doesn't play Thursday, he should be ready in time for Saturday's matchup with Arizona.