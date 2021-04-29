Lizotte (upper body) isn't expected to play Friday against Anaheim, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
With Lizotte on the shelf, look for Jaret Anderson-Dolan to draw into the Kings' lineup Friday. For now, Lizotte can be considered day-to-day.
