Lizotte produced two assists and went plus-4 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Lizotte set up Kevin Fiala for the first and last goals of the game. Their line with Gabriel Vilardi combined for eight points -- while they serve on the listed third line, the trio has given the Kings some noticeable scoring depth. Lizotte has four helpers over his last seven contests, and he's up to 19 points, a plus-2 rating, 55 shots on net, 54 hits and 33 PIM through 43 outings overall.