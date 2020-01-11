Play

Lizotte (lower body) didn't travel with the team to Carolina and will not play in Saturday's contest, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Lizotte was injured in Wednesday's contest against Dallas and is clearly still shaken up. It's unclear if the 22-year-old will join the team later on the road trip. If not, Lizotte will be out until after the All-Star break.

