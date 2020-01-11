Kings' Blake Lizotte: Did not travel Saturday
Lizotte (lower body) didn't travel with the team to Carolina and will not play in Saturday's contest, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Lizotte was injured in Wednesday's contest against Dallas and is clearly still shaken up. It's unclear if the 22-year-old will join the team later on the road trip. If not, Lizotte will be out until after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.