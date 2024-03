Lizotte logged an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

This was Lizotte's first point in eight games since he returned from a lower-body injury that landed him on long-term injured reserve for over a month. The 26-year-old has resumed a bottom-six role, though he saw a healthy 16:10 of ice time Thursday. He's produced 10 points, 50 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-4 rating through 42 contests overall, production too low to help most fantasy managers.