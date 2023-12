Lizotte logged a shorthanded assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Lizotte set up Trevor Lewis for an empty-net goal late in the third period. The helper ended a five-game point drought for Lizotte -- he hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since his return from an undisclosed injury that cost him six contests. The 26-year-old forward remains in a fourth-line role, where he's accumulated eight points (two shorthanded), 27 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-7 rating over 22 appearances.