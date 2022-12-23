Lizotte scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Lizotte helped out on a Gabriel Vilardi goal in the first period, and his linemate returned the favor in the third. With two goals and seven points in 11 games in December, Lizotte has found some success in a middle-six role. He's been seeing time on the third line lately, making his burst of offense a bit more sustainable than when he was on the fourth line. The 25-year-old is up to seven tallies, eight helpers, 51 shots, 43 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 36 outings.