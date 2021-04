Lizotte registered an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Lizotte snapped his 11-game point drought with a helper on Andreas Athanasiou's goal in the third period. The bad news is Lizotte still has a 27-game goal drought, during which he's produced only three assists. The Minnesota native has been limited to bottom-six duty, with just five points, 34 shots and a minus-1 rating in 31 contests overall.