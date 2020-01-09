Kings' Blake Lizotte: Exits early Wednesday
Lizotte suffered a lower-body injury and is not expected to return to Wednesday's game against the Stars, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Lizotte skated only 1:53 in the contest before suffering the injury. He's picked up 15 points in 45 appearances this season, mostly in a middle-six role. There should be more information regarding the forward's status ahead of Thursday's game against the Golden Knights.
