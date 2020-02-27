Lizotte scored a power-play goal and dished an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Lizotte added three blocked shots and two PIM in a solid performance. The 22-year-old now has 21 points (five scores, 16 helpers), 79 shots and 18 PIM in 59 appearances this year. Expect Lizotte to remain in a middle-six role to close out 2019-20.