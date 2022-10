Lizotte scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Lizotte's second-period tally came on a clever pass from Brandt Clarke. That goal also stood as the game-winner. Playing on the fourth line has limited Lizotte's offense -- his goal Tuesday was his first point in eight games this year. He's added 10 shots on net, seven hits, four blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-1 rating. Without a move up the lineup, he's unlikely to be much of a factor in fantasy.