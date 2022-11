Lizotte produced an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Lizotte set up a Carl Grundstrom goal in the second period. Over the last eight games, Lizotte has managed a goal and three helpers, providing decent depth scoring in a bottom-six role. The 24-year-old is up to five tallies, three assists, 37 shots on net, 31 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-5 rating in 25 contests overall.