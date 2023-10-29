Lizotte recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Lizotte has gotten on the scoresheet in every other game this season. The 25-year-old delivered a secondary helper on Trevor Lewis' second-period tally Saturday. Lizotte has two goals, three assists, seven shots on net, five hits and a plus-5 rating through eight contests. He sees virtually no power-play time and works in a fourth-line role at even strength, but there's enough offense to go around on a Kings team that is getting production from virtually every spot in the lineup.