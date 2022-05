Lizotte notched an assist, eight shots on goal and 10 PIM in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Lizotte, along with linemates Dustin Brown and Alex Iafallo, combined for 14 of the Kings' 45 shots on net in the contest. The helper was Lizotte's first point in four playoff games in his first trip to the postseason. He's added 11 shots on net, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating while playing in a third-line role.