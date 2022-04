Lizotte logged an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Lizotte has two goals and an assist in three games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. The 24-year-old is one off of career highs in points and games played -- he has 22 and 64 in those categories, respectively. He's added 82 shots on net, 69 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-12 rating while holding down a regular role in the bottom six throughout much of the campaign.