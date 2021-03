Lizotte provided an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Lizotte has assists in each of his last two games -- before this recent success, he went 13 games without a point. The 23-year-old is playing on the third line with the red-hot Adrian Kempe. Lizotte is up to four points, 16 shots on net, 14 hits and eight PIM in 19 outings. As a bottom-six forward, he's best left off of most fantasy rosters.