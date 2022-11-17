site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Blake Lizotte: Gets an assist vs. Calgary
Lizotte registered an assist in the Kings' 6-5 loss to Calgary on Monday.
Lizotte ended a three-game point drought. He has four goals and five points in 18 contests in 2022-23. He's a primarily fourth-line forward who isn't expected to do much offensively.
