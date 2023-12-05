Lizotte (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus Columbus, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Lizotte will miss his sixth straight contest, but he inching his way toward a potential return. The Kings will see how he feels after Wednesday's practice before determining if he can play Thursday against the Canadiens. Lizotte has generated seven points, 20 shots on goal and 12 hits over 16 appearances this season.